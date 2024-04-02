IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Baltimore bridge collapse victims ‘died as Americans,’ says Will Bunch
April 2, 202406:50
The Last Word

Baltimore bridge collapse victims ‘died as Americans,’ says Will Bunch

06:50

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how the immigrant workers who died from the Baltimore bridge collapse “are replenishing the blood of this country,” not poisoning it like Donald Trump has said.April 2, 2024

