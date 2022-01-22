AZ Secy. of State: ‘If we don't have voting rights, we don't have a democracy’
Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state for Arizona, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss GOP attempts to undermine voting rights and how “Trump loyalists” are using the big lie to allow them to “overturn the will of the voters.”Jan. 22, 2022
