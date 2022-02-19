AZ Democrat: ‘Be on high alert’ about GOP election deniers seeking office
03:02
Share this -
copied
Arizona Democratic State Rep. Reginald Bolding, a candidate for Secretary of State, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss why it’s so important to defeat GOP election denier candidates like his opponent Mark Finchem. Finchem was subpoenaed by the January 6 Committee for trying to overturn the 2020 election.Feb. 19, 2022
Now Playing
AZ Democrat: ‘Be on high alert’ about GOP election deniers seeking office
03:02
UP NEXT
Kirschner: ‘Trump may be reaching the end of his rope’
06:06
Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
05:28
U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded
06:19
Lawrence: Judge sees 'copious evidence' of possible fraud by Trump
09:05
'This is Jim Crow, 2.0': Texas voter blasts GOP voter suppression