  • Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is delivering aid to Ukraine ‘safely, securely, and quickly’

    04:39

  • NBC News Studios series tracks formerly incarcerated man's 23-year quest for freedom

    05:24
    Ayman: Docs show Fox hosts didn’t believe election lies

    07:02
    Lawrence: Fox hosts’ texts reveal they didn’t believe Trump’s election lies

    05:37

  • Sarin: GOP Tax Plan would 'double taxes' for most Americans

    02:44

  • Fmr. GA D.A.: ‘We are looking at multiple indictments’ in GA Trump election probe

    07:29

  • NYT: Missing $365K latest discrepancy found in ‘mysterious’ Santos campaign filings

    03:21

  • Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows could shed light on Trump's state of mind for DOJ

    04:46

  • Lawrence: Mike Pence will be forced to testify

    08:49

  • Prof. Tribe: Pence’s argument a ‘pathetic political ploy’

    06:29

  • Why overclassification of government secrets can be ‘dangerous’

    03:16

  • Lawrence: Trump special counsel suspects criminal conduct by Trump's lawyer

    08:24

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Writing 'Caste' was an act of hope for a stronger nation

    07:05

  • Judge orders partial release of GA grand jury's Trump report

    06:00

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Killing of Tyre Nichols is about caste, not race

    05:30

  • ‘The student voice matters’: AL students protest ‘censored’ Black history program

    02:42

  • Why Trump has more classified document drama to worry about

    08:00

  • Capehart: Crazy is the new normal for the modern-day GOP

    07:21

  • House Dems introduce resolution to expel George Santos

    05:56

  • U.N Amb. on war-torn Ukraine sending rescue workers to Turkey

    03:54

The Last Word

Ayman: Docs show Fox hosts didn’t believe election lies

07:02

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin analyzes the lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News which show that the network’s primetime hosts didn’t believe election lies being spread by Donald Trump and his allies and even found them to be “unbelievably offensive” and the real harm to democracy that persists today.Feb. 18, 2023

