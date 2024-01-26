IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Ava DuVernay explores race and class in new film ‘Origin’

09:07

Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her new independent film “Origin,” which she says follows the life and work of New York Times journalist Isabel Wilkerson as she wrote her Pulitzer Prize winning book, "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents."Jan. 26, 2024

