- Now Playing
Ava DuVernay explores race and class in new film ‘Origin’09:07
- UP NEXT
New book reveals the 'gut-wrenching and appalling' history of a Jim Crow asylum06:29
'Legacy' looks at a physician's experience with racism in medicine05:09
Virginia House’s first Black speaker ‘excited about the future’06:13
‘She knows better’: Nikki Haley defends comments that America has never been a racist country07:06
Triumph, anxiety, humor at the heart of book on race and identity07:44
In Iowa and beyond, Haley's other opponent is the elephant in the room11:20
Ava DuVernay on her new film ‘Origin’ and the ‘intellectual Indiana Jones’ at its center08:18
Claudine Gay’s case reflects history of discrediting Black intelligence08:43
Velshi: The true story & the forces behind Claudine Gay’s ouster from Harvard09:27
What new right-wing culture war tactics are really about08:47
Conservatives broaden attacks on U.S. institutions to weaken resistance to right-wing overhaul04:04
Right-wing culture warriors develop formula to manipulate soft targets in high education04:27
Ava DuVernay hammers Nikki Haley and warns the GOP is defending 'the unconscionable'09:32
Study: Structural racism linked to poor health09:34
Haley's Civil War distortions shatter 'moderate' campaign image08:13
Report exposes the truth about red state voter fraud task forces04:51
Salvation lies in the arts and arts education: Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter on new memoir05:58
Courtney B. Vance on the importance of mental wellness08:17
Data may be best defense against new attacks on maternal health program for Black women05:30
- Now Playing
Ava DuVernay explores race and class in new film ‘Origin’09:07
- UP NEXT
New book reveals the 'gut-wrenching and appalling' history of a Jim Crow asylum06:29
'Legacy' looks at a physician's experience with racism in medicine05:09
Virginia House’s first Black speaker ‘excited about the future’06:13
‘She knows better’: Nikki Haley defends comments that America has never been a racist country07:06
Triumph, anxiety, humor at the heart of book on race and identity07:44
Play All