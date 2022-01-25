IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Author: The U.S. is a 'textbook case of a country headed towards civil war'

The Last Word

Author: The U.S. is a 'textbook case of a country headed towards civil war'

07:53

In the second episode of our new series, “A House Divided,” Stephen Marche joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his new book, “The New Civil War,” and what another civil war might look like.Jan. 25, 2022

    Author: The U.S. is a ‘textbook case of a country headed towards civil war’

