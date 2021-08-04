Mary Trump on why Donald Trump’s presidency left country ‘so vulnerable’
In her new book, “The Reckoning,” Mary Trump explores how Donald Trump’s presidency left the American experiment “on the edge of failure” and how “so much unraveled in such a short period of time.” She tells Lawrence O’Donnell that similar to how Donald Trump has never been accountable for his actions, historically “practically no powerful white men have been held accountable in America.”Aug. 4, 2021