IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nigerian immigrant Yemi Mobolade breaks GOP stronghold in Colorado

    06:12

  • ‘Voting is the great equalizer’: TX Dems vow to fight GOP voting attacks in court

    06:24
  • Now Playing

    Artificial Intelligence responsible for 5% of jobs lost in May

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s claim he’d end Ukraine war in 24 hours is ‘pure frivolity’

    03:53

  • Lawrence: Trump’s ‘panic’ on display when asked about docs case audio tape

    06:38

  • Senate passes debt ceiling bill 63-36

    01:45

  • Lawrence: The Biden debt negotiating team did an ‘incredibly good job’

    17:16

  • TN State Rep. Pearson: Our democracy can’t become a GOP ‘mobocracy’

    05:59

  • ‘Joe Biden won’: Lawrence on the President’s successful debt ceiling strategy

    13:26

  • Richard Lui on the need to change the ‘cultural conversation’ on mental health

    05:01

  • TX State Rep.: GOP wants to ‘hijack the largest urban voting district’

    04:00

  • Rep. Kildee: GOP wants to solve the debt ceiling problem they created

    07:30

  • Doctor who helped child rape victim faces ‘extreme’ disciplinary hearing

    03:47

  • Rep. McGovern on debt fight: House GOP are ‘unreasonable, unrealistic, and unhinged’

    05:40

  • Lawrence: Trump faces new 'extremely damning' potential obstruction evidence

    07:45

  • Beto O’Rourke: Uvalde families leading us ‘in the right direction’

    02:40

  • Rep. Maxwell Frost: ‘We need to fight’ against Ron DeSantis’s book bans

    04:36

  • Lawrence: Chief Justice Roberts reveals his shockingly shallow 'hardest decision'

    11:21

  • Lawrence: What if Joe Biden is doing everything right in the debt ceiling negotiations?

    16:25

  • Trump lawyers demand meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland

    02:54

The Last Word

Artificial Intelligence responsible for 5% of jobs lost in May

06:13

For the first time in history, Artificial Intelligence is cited as a reason for U.S. job losses. Tracy Alloway, co-host of the Bloomberg podcast “Odd Bits,” discusses the new report with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, who, in his years as a financial journalist, has never had a conversation about job losses related to A.I.June 3, 2023

  • Nigerian immigrant Yemi Mobolade breaks GOP stronghold in Colorado

    06:12

  • ‘Voting is the great equalizer’: TX Dems vow to fight GOP voting attacks in court

    06:24
  • Now Playing

    Artificial Intelligence responsible for 5% of jobs lost in May

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s claim he’d end Ukraine war in 24 hours is ‘pure frivolity’

    03:53

  • Lawrence: Trump’s ‘panic’ on display when asked about docs case audio tape

    06:38

  • Senate passes debt ceiling bill 63-36

    01:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All