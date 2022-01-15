Arizona Democrat: Republicans are ‘coming for your vote’
05:10
Share this -
copied
Arizona State Rep. Reginald Bolding joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss the new voting restrictions Republicans are pushing as voting rights protections are stalled in the Senate. Bolding says he told Senate holdout Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema that “what you’re defending against is already happening” in Arizona.Jan. 15, 2022
Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation
05:35
Should members of Congress be able to trade stocks?
03:32
Now Playing
Arizona Democrat: Republicans are ‘coming for your vote’
05:10
UP NEXT
Chris Hayes: People get indicted for a lot less than what Trump has done
04:27
'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight
03:51
Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted