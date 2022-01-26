Arizona Democrat: Censuring Sinema was the bare minimum
Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, Recorder for Pima Co. Arizona and Pima’s first Native American elected to countywide office, says Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s filibuster vote which blocked voting rights legislation “was an extreme failure.” Cázares-Kelly says “it really puts Arizonans in particular in risk of losing some of our voting rights.”Jan. 26, 2022
