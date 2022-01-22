Anti-vaxers hide behind false claims of freedom from mandates
Ahead of a march in Washington, D.C., by anti-vaccine groups on January 23, NBC News Digital Senior Reporters Brandy Zadrozny and Ben Collins join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the parallels that movement has with QAnon and the dangers of anti-vaccine misinformation.Jan. 22, 2022
