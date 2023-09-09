IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Anger over Nixon pardon mirrors divide over Trump

07:27

History remembers Pres. Ford pardoning Richard Nixon as a moment of mercy from a benevolent leader and a nation ready to move on from the shame of the Watergate scandal. But the day of the pardon, NBC News reported the White House was flooded with angry calls and a 1974 Gallup poll shows most Americans wanted Nixon to go to trial. MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart sets the record straight with former Watergate Assistant Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss.Sept. 9, 2023

