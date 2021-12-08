Amb. Power: Voting rights in America must be protected
07:34
Ahead of President Biden’s virtual global Summit for Democracy, USAID Administrator Samantha Power joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what the administration hopes to achieve during two-day summit, the Build Back Better Act and the Biden administration’s initiative to vaccinate low-income countries.Dec. 8, 2021
