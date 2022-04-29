- Now Playing
Amb. Michael McFaul: 'Putin has lost his war in Ukraine'03:55
- UP NEXT
New Biden plan: Seize and sell Russian yachts - and arm Ukraine04:38
Lawrence: Ron DeSantis is $1 billion stupider than we thought05:57
Madeleine Albright's daughters eulogize their mother at National Cathedral02:52
Rep. Katie Porter: My job is to 'hold power to account'05:57
How Jon Tester is trying to lower your grocery bill while helping farmers05:22
Raskin: Tapes show McCarthy 'radically changed' tune on Jan. 606:14
'Republicans in riot': New McCarthy tapes show GOP in crisis after Jan 6.05:55
Lawrence: New tapes reveal what McCarthy really thinks of fellow Republicans09:16
Sen. Ossoff leading Senate investigation of military housing05:33
'He needs to stop this': Newly-revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP in panic09:11
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history07:41
Mary Trump: Donald Trump is a 'black hole of need'03:39
Henry Richard, brother of bombing victim Martin Richard, finishes Boston Marathon03:04
Dem calls for policy change after fatal policing shooting of Patrick Lyoya03:32
Swalwell: McCarthy’s ‘pledge of allegiance’ is to Donald Trump05:23
Lawrence and Rachel discuss McCarthy tape on Trump resigning after Jan. 607:28
Putin will ‘take the blame’ when Ukraine war fails, Russia expert says05:13
Lawrence asks, ‘Is a vote for Republicans a vote to destroy democracy?’10:36
Stuart Stevens: ‘Autocracy wins when we can’t imagine democracy losing’01:52
- Now Playing
Amb. Michael McFaul: 'Putin has lost his war in Ukraine'03:55
- UP NEXT
New Biden plan: Seize and sell Russian yachts - and arm Ukraine04:38
Lawrence: Ron DeSantis is $1 billion stupider than we thought05:57
Madeleine Albright's daughters eulogize their mother at National Cathedral02:52
Rep. Katie Porter: My job is to 'hold power to account'05:57
How Jon Tester is trying to lower your grocery bill while helping farmers05:22
Play All