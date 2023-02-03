IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Amb. McFaul: Putin’s Ukraine war comparison is disgusting

    Russia's mercenary Wagner Group sanctioned by U.S.

  • Russia outlaws independent journalism outlet Meduza

  • Ukraine top prosecutor: Russia needs to be held accountable for 'more than 65,000' war crimes

  • Lynsey Addario: “I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die” 

  • Adm. Stavridis: “Putin owns this problem”

  • Dmitri Alperovitch: Russia ‘effectively getting around the sanctions that have been put in place’

  • Leon Panetta: ‘We are not effectively protecting our secrets’

  • Biden considering Europe trip to mark one-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion

  • 'This is about defending Ukrainian territory': Why U.S. decided to send Abrams tanks

  • United States sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

  • Biden on sending tanks to Ukraine: We want an end to this war

  • U.S. to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine

  • 'We can't take it for granted' Richard Haass on telling the story of democracy

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘One battalion of M1 tanks is inconsequential on the battlefield’

  • Kirby: ‘It’s going to take many months’ before U.S. tanks are ‘ready to be transferred into Ukraine’

  • Estonia announces new aid package for Ukraine

  • Biden announces U.S. sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

  • Biden WH reportedly preparing to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine

  • Fmr. Estonian President on Estonia’s “more aid faster” approach to Ukraine

Amb. McFaul: Putin's Ukraine war comparison is disgusting

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Michael McFaul, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014, about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks at a ceremony marking 80 years since Soviet Russia defeated Nazi Germany at the Battle of Stalingrad in World War 2, as well as reports that the Russian military is amassing troops in eastern Ukraine for new offensive.Feb. 3, 2023

Play All