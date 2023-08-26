IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Amb. McFaul: Prigozhin death show ‘no rule of law in Russia’

    05:01
The Last Word

Amb. McFaul: Prigozhin death show ‘no rule of law in Russia’

05:01

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss how the alleged assassination of Prigozhin by Vladimir Putin fits the pattern of how Putin “deals with people he doesn’t like.”Aug. 26, 2023

