  • Paying a price: How civil suits could 'drive up the cost' of gun violence

    05:57
    Ali Velshi: There are more American-owned guns in America than Americans

    07:18
    Tennessee Republicans say red flag gun law is unlikely to pass

    06:20

  • Breaking down the status of key Trump investigations

    06:18

  • The gun violence epidemic in America

    08:37

  • The right-wing paranoia problem

    11:59

  • Fred Guttenberg reacts to recent mistaken shootings, calls for stricter gun control measures

    05:45

  • Vanderbilt Psychiatrist on Rash of Shootings: 'People are trained to see other people as threats'

    05:16

  • 'Why couldn't you call 911?': Ralph Yarl's father calls for justice

    01:30

  • Anand Giridharadas: We aren't just dividing as a society, we are de-developing

    07:38

  • How the current gun crisis is impacting our daily lives

    07:18

  • WH: House GOP needs to show courage and act on gun reform

    09:57

  • History's bad intentions reflected in 'stand your ground' shootings

    04:20

  • ‘A blessing’: Ralph Yarl’s attorney gives up update on his condition

    06:59

  • McCarthy’s debt limit plan targets Biden’s agenda

    04:49

  • 'Existing while Black’: Kansas City Mayor on why Ralph Yarl was shot

    05:51

  • Two arrested in connection with deadly Alabama party shooting

    01:22

  • Two Texas high school cheerleaders shot after accidentally getting into the wrong car

    02:48

  • TN Rep. Justin Jones calls for a special session to address gun violence

    01:34

Ali Velshi: There are more American-owned guns in America than Americans

07:18

MSNBC's Ali Velshi looks at what's feeding America's unique crisis of gun violence: a culture of fear created by "a poisonous combination of fear-mongering by conservative politicians seeking power and conservative media seeking viewers."April 22, 2023

