The Last Word

Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation

05:40

Despite inflation concerns, economic indicators show that under Pres. Biden the U.S. economy is strong. Austan Goolsbee, former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers for President Obama, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss getting inflation under control after a 40-year record high and the challenges the Fed is facing due to the pandemic.Jan. 15, 2022

