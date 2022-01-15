Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation
Despite inflation concerns, economic indicators show that under Pres. Biden the U.S. economy is strong. Austan Goolsbee, former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers for President Obama, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss getting inflation under control after a 40-year record high and the challenges the Fed is facing due to the pandemic.Jan. 15, 2022
Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation
