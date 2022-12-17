IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Ali Velshi: Are we talking ourselves into a recession?

05:17

Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi and MSNBC’s Ali Velshi discuss the probability of a recession even as inflation eases in the United States. Mark Zandi says that in his over thirty years as an economist he’s never seen the “deep, dark, broad-based pessimism” about the economy that he sees today.Dec. 17, 2022

