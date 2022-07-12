IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Alexander Butterfield was 'worried to death' testifying against Nixon

    06:52
The Last Word

Alexander Butterfield was ‘worried to death’ testifying against Nixon

06:52

Nearly 49 years ago, President Nixon’s former deputy assistant, Alexander Butterfield, testified before the Senate Watergate Committee and disclosed the existence of the White House’s taping device. The former surprise witness joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the testimony that led to the resignation of Richard Nixon and his reaction to Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to the January 6 Committee.July 12, 2022

