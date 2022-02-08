Alex Wagner: Trump is the ‘magnetic North’ of the GOP

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner, MSNBC Senior Political Analyst, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why “Donald Trump is the Republican Party” and explains how the GOP’s position that January 6th was legitimate political discourse is an example of “modern Republican politics.”
Feb. 8, 2022
