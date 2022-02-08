IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alex Wagner: Trump is the ‘magnetic North’ of the GOP

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Fox host: Not many ‘Blacks’ care about Joe Rogan using racial slur

    03:34

  • Goldman on Trump keeping and destroying WH docs: What's he hiding?

    05:54

  • Class changes student’s mind about critical race theory

    04:34

  • Lt. Gov.: Wisconsin is ‘ready to move on’ from Sen. Ron Johnson

    04:51

  • Biden takes a victory lap for huge jobs growth

    04:16

  • Rep. Swalwell: Pence needs to ‘do the right thing’ and testify to Jan. 6 Cmte.

    04:10

  • ‘Very dangerous precedent’: Harvard professor condemns GOP’s Jan. 6 response

    08:15

  • Lawrence on Trump election conspiracy: When does an idea become a crime?

    11:00

  • Recovered docs show how Sojourner Truth won son’s freedom from white man

    05:01

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations

    04:11

  • Rep. Schiff: More criminal contempt referrals ‘possible’ by Jan. 6 Cmte.

    06:56

  • Klain: U.S. is going to combat Russian aggression

    01:48

  • Fox made him a celebrity for refusing a vaccine mandate, then he died of Covid

    03:30

  • New Orleans Schools first major U.S. district to require Covid vaccines

    03:45

  • 'We weren't gonna move': Irish fishermen stare down Putin's Navy and won

    06:34

  • 'A crisis moment': Dem blasts GOP after candidate says come 'armed' to polls

    03:57

  • Branagh's 'Belfast' has lessons for a fiercely divided America

    11:38

  • Lawrence: 'Profoundly stupid' Trump admits he wanted to steal election

    08:03

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis tests NATO allies

    05:02

The Last Word

Alex Wagner: Trump is the ‘magnetic North’ of the GOP

02:49

Alex Wagner, MSNBC Senior Political Analyst, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why “Donald Trump is the Republican Party” and explains how the GOP’s position that January 6th was legitimate political discourse is an example of “modern Republican politics.”Feb. 8, 2022

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • Now Playing

    Alex Wagner: Trump is the ‘magnetic North’ of the GOP

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Fox host: Not many ‘Blacks’ care about Joe Rogan using racial slur

    03:34

  • Goldman on Trump keeping and destroying WH docs: What's he hiding?

    05:54

  • Class changes student’s mind about critical race theory

    04:34

  • Lt. Gov.: Wisconsin is ‘ready to move on’ from Sen. Ron Johnson

    04:51

  • Biden takes a victory lap for huge jobs growth

    04:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All