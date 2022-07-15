IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction

The Last Word

After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction

New York Times reporter Edgar Sandoval tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell how the families of victims in Uvalde felt when the video was released unexpectedly, but said many were “relieved” that they could see what happened given the lack of transparency from local officials and now they have more questions about why police took so long and who to blame.July 15, 2022

    After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction

