After new Justice Thomas bombshell, Sen. Whitehouse says SCOTUS scandals will get worse

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss ProPublica’s new report on the billionaires who have funded at least 38 luxury trips for Justice Clarence Thomas, and the potential pressures on Justice Thomas and other “rogue” justices.Aug. 11, 2023