Afghanistan vet: Biden has ‘taken responsibility’ for challenging evacuation
The Biden administration and U.S. military forces continue to conduct the most successful evacuation of a war lost by the United States. Afghanistan war veteran Laura Jedeed tells Lawrence O’Donnell that with war “there is no happy ending when you lose,” and foreign affairs analyst David Rothkopf says the way it’s currently being handled is the “best of all the options that are available to us right now.”Aug. 26, 2021