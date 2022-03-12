The European Union has granted three years of residency, right to work, right to services and school to any Ukrainian refugee. David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez, “The most important lesson of experience from refugee crises around the world is the sooner refugees can move into ordinary communities, living with families or renting housing and being able to support themselves, the better.”March 12, 2022
Addressing the Ukrainian refugee crisis
