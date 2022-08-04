Abrams’ campaign mgr. on mobilizing voters against Georgia’s abortion ban

Organizers mobilize voters to send message on abortion rights08:19
- Now Playing
Abrams’ campaign mgr. on mobilizing voters against Georgia’s abortion ban05:28
- UP NEXT
Joy Reid: Victory for reproductive freedom in Kansas should make GOP nervous about midterms09:54
Stacey Abrams: ‘I am strongly pro-choice’05:54
Kansas voters rebuke anti-abortion rights amendment06:07
Biden signs executive order to address 'health care crisis' after overturning of Roe02:53
Talking about abortion services "culturally" will be key: Amanda Renteria on KS abortion vote01:18
Sen. Gillibrand: KS upheld abortion rights in voters' first ‘chance to be heard’ following Dobbs06:00
'They voted hell no': Sebelius notes Kansas abortion vote crossed party lines04:38
High stakes abortion vote, key primaries drive huge voter turnout10:42
In first, DOJ sues Idaho over abortion restrictions that threaten medical treatment02:37
Cecile Richards: ‘Extraordinary victory’ for abortion rights in Kansas08:02
Kansas voters protect abortion rights04:46
Kansas holds abortion access vote05:40
Justice Department files lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law03:04
Kansas set to hold first U.S. abortion vote since Roe overturned05:48
The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters07:02
Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start05:08
Kansas voters to decide fate of state abortion rights03:31
Kansas voters to decide if their constitution protects right to abortion08:46
Organizers mobilize voters to send message on abortion rights08:19
- Now Playing
Abrams’ campaign mgr. on mobilizing voters against Georgia’s abortion ban05:28
- UP NEXT
Joy Reid: Victory for reproductive freedom in Kansas should make GOP nervous about midterms09:54
Stacey Abrams: ‘I am strongly pro-choice’05:54
Kansas voters rebuke anti-abortion rights amendment06:07
Biden signs executive order to address 'health care crisis' after overturning of Roe02:53
Play All