    A KIND holiday gift for anyone on your list

The Last Word

A KIND holiday gift for anyone on your list

01:20

There are only three days left to shop for Christmas. Consider giving a desk or girls scholarship to a student in Malawi in the name of anyone on your holiday gift list. Donate to Kids in Need of Desks at lastworddesks.msnbc.comDec. 22, 2021

