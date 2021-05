More than 50 years after the White House Conference on Food, Nutrition, and Health, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) and CEO of the Worchester County Food Bank Jean McMurray join Ali Velshi to discuss the need for another White House conference to help end hunger in America, and the newly food insecure. Rep. McGovern says, “if government is not there to solve this problem, then I don’t know what good government is.”