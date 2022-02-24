'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.
Ukraine's ambassador to the United nations confronted Russia's ambassador to the U.N.. "The ambassador of the Russian Federation three minutes ago, confirmed that his president declared a war on my country," the Ukrainian ambassador said, and questioned Russia's membership in the Security Council. Feb. 24, 2022
