BREAKING: Putin announces Russian military operation against Ukraine as explosions heard in Kyiv

    'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.

    McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire

  • As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet

  • Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine

  • Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation

  • 'The people of Ukraine are counting on us' U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting

  • Russia expected to split Ukraine in initial military campaign

  • Amb. McFaul: Right-wing Trump loyalists praising Putin make America look weak--not Biden

  • Wagner: Why some Republicans see Russia’s anti-democratic whims as ‘aspirational’

  • Vindman rips GOP 'cheerleading' Putin: They will own this when blood flows

  • Zelenskyy speaks to Russians in address on Telegram

  • Ukraine set to enter state of emergency

  • Taiwan tension with China compared to Ukraine & Russia

  • What’s with Trump’s praise of Putin?

  • State Dept. remains ‘open to diplomacy but only if Moscow is serious’

  • Col. Vindman: A major Russian offensive is ‘all but certain to pass’

  • Biden announces new sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

  • David Ignatius: Europe is ‘at the edge’ of a possible ‘level of violence that we just haven’t seen’

  • Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No signs’ of Russia withdrawing, ‘everything points to’ further escalation

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Most severe sanctions would have very significant repercussions on global markets'

The Last Word

'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United nations confronted Russia's ambassador to the U.N.. "The ambassador of the Russian Federation three minutes ago, confirmed that his president declared a war on my country," the Ukrainian ambassador said, and questioned Russia's membership in the Security Council. Feb. 24, 2022

    McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire

  • As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet

  • Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine

  • Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation

  • 'The people of Ukraine are counting on us' U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

