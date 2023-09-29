IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

'Weakest Speaker in history': Rep. Frost blasts McCarthy for 'fake' impeachment inquiry

08:22

The youngest member of the House, Florida Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the looming government shutdown and what he calls a "fake" Biden impeachment inquiry hearing with "no evidence."Sept. 29, 2023

