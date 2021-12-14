IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

'We want to get it right': Jan. 6 cmte. will hold public hearings

Rep. Bennie Thompson joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the progress that the January 6 Committee is making in interviewing hundreds of witnesses and gathering thousands of pages of documents, adding he expects the committee will hold more public hearings “sometime in the first quarter next year.”Dec. 14, 2021

