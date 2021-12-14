'We want to get it right': Jan. 6 cmte. will hold public hearings
03:16
Share this -
copied
Rep. Bennie Thompson joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the progress that the January 6 Committee is making in interviewing hundreds of witnesses and gathering thousands of pages of documents, adding he expects the committee will hold more public hearings “sometime in the first quarter next year.”Dec. 14, 2021
1/6 Cmte.: Meadows said Natl. Guard would 'protect pro Trump people'
05:09
Now Playing
'We want to get it right': Jan. 6 cmte. will hold public hearings
03:16
UP NEXT
Bradley Whitford: Ady Barkan film erases false divide between personal and political
05:39
Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot
06:06
Biden moves closer to ousting Trump Postmaster General
05:02
Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from election boards