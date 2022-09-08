‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns

- Now Playing
‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns04:47
- UP NEXT
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb: ‘As Democrats, we can be pro police but also pro police accountability’04:40
Roland Gutierrez: Abbott needs to talk gun safety, instead of turning schools into 'mini prisons'03:47
José speaks with family of Lexi Rubio, child killed in Uvalde school shooting04:47
'These kids are terrified:' First day of school in Uvalde riddled with anxiety, grief02:35
'It's a whole town in trauma' TX State Senator on returning to school in Uvalde05:06
Times Square now a gun-free zone under new rules in New York07:09
Biden 'determined' to ban assault weapons in U.S.01:57
Victim of school shooting speaks out as shooter may get parole after 25 years08:51
Uvalde school board fires police chief Arredondo06:22
O'Rourke says Abbott is ‘more beholden to NRA, gun manufacturers’ than those he is meant to serve07:21
Young gun safety advocate takes activism to Congress by running for office02:24
Alex Jones' lawyers accidentally sent Sandy Hook families' lawyers years worth of texts03:25
The Last Thing: Mayah Strong01:48
Dissecting the GOP midterm strategy07:03
Greg Abbott stayed at fundraiser for hours after Uvalde shooting new report finds01:50
The Last Thing: “A well-regulated militia”02:39
Beto O’Rourke on Uvalde City Council calling for Gov. Abbott to take action on guns05:03
Sandy Hook family seeks $150m in damages from Alex Jones10:02
David Hogg: Americans 'exhausted' with Washington's failure on guns04:27
- Now Playing
‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns04:47
- UP NEXT
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb: ‘As Democrats, we can be pro police but also pro police accountability’04:40
Roland Gutierrez: Abbott needs to talk gun safety, instead of turning schools into 'mini prisons'03:47
José speaks with family of Lexi Rubio, child killed in Uvalde school shooting04:47
'These kids are terrified:' First day of school in Uvalde riddled with anxiety, grief02:35
'It's a whole town in trauma' TX State Senator on returning to school in Uvalde05:06
Play All