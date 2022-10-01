‘We need toilets!’: Ali visits forgotten Florida residents devastated by Hurricane Ian

- Now Playing
‘We need toilets!’: Ali visits forgotten Florida residents devastated by Hurricane Ian05:54
- UP NEXT
Fmr. Obama FEMA director breaks down immediate needs of hurricane survivors04:36
FL Rep.: ‘All hands on deck’ recovery from Hurricane Ian05:15
Maxwell Alejandro Frost on Florida’s Climate Crisis02:35
Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee04:37
Weissmann: Trump appointed-judge ‘unfit’ to serve05:58
Schiff: Ginni Thomas ‘did not assert privilege’ in meeting with Jan. 6 Cmte.04:20
Florida’s top elected Democrat: When it comes to hurricanes, we all put aside politics03:48
Iranian journalist: Iranian women are ‘leading a revolution’08:07
U.S. Ambassador to UN: ‘We will never accept’ Putin’s attempt to annex Ukraine04:37
Litman: ‘Smart lawyers and Donald Trump tend to part company’04:40
Migrants’ lawyer slams DeSantis for using them as ‘political props’03:00
Kyrsten Sinema says she and Mitch McConnell “share the same values”07:44
Secy. Blinken honors his father after his death by “continuing to do his job.”02:28
Why women are driving a large and growing protest movement in Iran06:15
Ayman: Democracy, however imperfect, is worth fighting for04:13
Beschloss: Democracy will not be undermined by ‘an angry minority forever'07:10
Lawrence: Trump could now lose everything including his freedom11:57
Karine Jean-Pierre: America is helping Ukraine fight for ‘its democracy’05:23
Pussy Riot founder on cracks to Putin’s support01:42
- Now Playing
‘We need toilets!’: Ali visits forgotten Florida residents devastated by Hurricane Ian05:54
- UP NEXT
Fmr. Obama FEMA director breaks down immediate needs of hurricane survivors04:36
FL Rep.: ‘All hands on deck’ recovery from Hurricane Ian05:15
Maxwell Alejandro Frost on Florida’s Climate Crisis02:35
Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee04:37
Weissmann: Trump appointed-judge ‘unfit’ to serve05:58
Play All