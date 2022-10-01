IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘We need toilets!’: Ali visits forgotten Florida residents devastated by Hurricane Ian

    05:54
The Last Word

‘We need toilets!’: Ali visits forgotten Florida residents devastated by Hurricane Ian

05:54

Dozens of people are stranded in San Carlos Island, after Hurricane Ian destroyed their boats, homes and possessions. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi meets with members of the community who tell him that they “don’t have any place else to go.”Oct. 1, 2022

