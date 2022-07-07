IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

‘We need to provide this care’: Doctor blasts GOP abortion bans

06:26

Indiana OB-GYN Dr. Caitlin Bernard joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss a Republican law in Ohio reportedly forcing a 10-year-old rape victim to cross state lines to receive an abortion. Reproductive rights expert Michele Goodwin also joins the conversation.July 7, 2022

