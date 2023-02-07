IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: GOP's debt limit threat is biggest danger to America right now

    'We can finish the job': White House previews Biden State of the Union

    'It must stop!': TN Dems blast GOP Gov. for blocking federal HIV funds

  • Rep. Dingell on guns: Forefathers could never believe the danger we live in

  • Velshi: GOP debt limit threats could derail historic economic recovery

  • Lawrence: McCarthy votes to 'defund the police' as Democrats push for police reform

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin’s Ukraine war comparison is disgusting

  • Sen. Whitehouse: ‘Pressure is mounting’ for SCOTUS ethics code

  • Exclusive: Ron Klain takes Lawrence through his West Wing office

  • Exclusive: Ron Klain on ‘remarkable’ achievements of Biden admin.

  • Klain on Biden docs: We took a very different approach than Trump

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Don’t negotiate’ with House GOP on debt ceiling

  • Lawrence: Tyre Nichols’ family spoke in the same place where MLK Jr gave his last speech in Memphis

  • Rep. Goldman: Santos cmte. recusals more evidence he shouldn’t be in Congress

  • TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight

  • AZ Secy. of State decries MAGA election lies as ‘terrorism’

  • The Atlantic: Some Republicans 'can't wait' for Trump to die

  • Fmr. NYPD Det.: Tyre Nichols’ video is ‘toxic police culture manifest’

  • Keith Ellison: Prosecutors have a real shot at justice for Tyre Nichols

  • Mom, mechanic, & Democrat 'thrilled' with new roles in the U.S House

The Last Word

'We can finish the job': White House previews Biden State of the Union

Ahead of President Biden’s second State of the Union address, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the Biden administration’s accomplishments and changes made to the speech because of the downed suspected Chinese spy balloon.Feb. 7, 2023

