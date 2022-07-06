'We are making progress': Democratic states passing new gun laws

Role of armed policing reconsidered after violently deadly traffic stop05:34
The Last Thing: Remembering lives stolen03:49
Parade shooting suspect charged with murder02:33
'It was carnage': Doctor describes damage by assault weapon to Highland Park gun victims04:30
TX Democrat: ‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde shooting response03:17
Mayors advocate for assault weapons ban as mass shootings become part of the job04:19
'We are making progress': Democratic states passing new gun laws04:58
Joy Reid: We essentially live at the mercy of whoever can go into a store and buy an AR-1511:15
Father describes horror, terror as family fled Highland Park shooting05:29
Durbin on Highland Park shooting: ‘For God’s sake where is it safe in America?’06:38
The GOP's Indifference to Gun Violence in America17:10
'There will be more charges': Highland Park shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder00:53
Shannon Watts: ‘We are not safe anywhere’ from gun violence04:22
Rep. Brad Schneider describes Highland Park shooting and aftermath: ‘It’s a punch in the gut.’06:04
Highland Park shooting eyewitness recounts helping victims: ‘The people who were killed were blown up.’07:13
Highland Park police: Shooter preplanned attack, bought gun legally02:51
'I saw a sea of people running': Parade attendee describes chaos of shooting06:55
Sen. Durbin: What happened in Highland Park was the clash of two traditions06:18
Highland Park shooting person of interest left online trail of violent imagery06:08
Two victims of Highland Park shooting identified04:43
