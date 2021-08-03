Biographer says Trump is a ‘nefarious performance artist’

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation, says when Donald Trump was elected, people did not understand “the extent to which he is willing to corrupt everyone around him.” He tells Lawrence O’Donnell that willingness is on display in new notes released by the Department of Justice, where Donald Trump appears to be pressuring the acting Attorney General to falsely claim the results of the 2020 presidential election were “corrupt.”Aug. 3, 2021