‘Trump’s awfulness’ being discounted in 2024, Dem strategist says

- Now Playing
‘Trump’s awfulness’ being discounted in 2024, Dem strategist says03:12
- UP NEXT
‘A ridiculous argument’: Professor Tribe on Trump’s presidential immunity hearing06:47
Lawrence: Trump immunity appeal shattered by judge Trump doesn't believe should be a citizen08:05
Lawrence: Biden calls Trump a 'loser' because he knows how much that word hurts Trump07:35
'He's a loser': Biden likens Trump MAGA movement to lost cause of Confederacy06:04
Lawrence: Immunity appeal is Defendant Trump's most important court day yet07:16
Weissmann: 'No way Donald Trump wins' immunity appeals argument02:43
Boebert’s carpetbagging is ‘opportunistic & disingenuous’ says Dem challenger03:46
Rep. Andy Kim: Republicans embracing Trump after Jan. 6 are 'cowards'05:25
Rep. Raskin: To know the law is to understand Trump is disqualified from office09:33
Rep. Goldman: GOP needs to investigate Trump, not Biden07:18
Stanford Professor: 'Of course' Trump can be prosecuted after impeachment07:10
'Not how you litigate': Weissmann blasts Trump for Jack Smith contempt request04:41
Lawrence: Trump wants a SCOTUS with three Trump justices to save his candidacy03:37
Tom Friedman: Hamas is a terrible organization, first & foremost for Palestinians08:11
Secy. Griswold: Trump says he didn't incite an insurrection. Colorado courts say he did.06:00
Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept05:24
New alleged Menendez bribery scheme 'stinks to high heaven,' Litman says03:50
Laurence Tribe obliterates Trump's Maine ballot challenge argument07:59
Mark Meadows petitions 11th circuit on removal issue01:20
- Now Playing
‘Trump’s awfulness’ being discounted in 2024, Dem strategist says03:12
- UP NEXT
‘A ridiculous argument’: Professor Tribe on Trump’s presidential immunity hearing06:47
Lawrence: Trump immunity appeal shattered by judge Trump doesn't believe should be a citizen08:05
Lawrence: Biden calls Trump a 'loser' because he knows how much that word hurts Trump07:35
'He's a loser': Biden likens Trump MAGA movement to lost cause of Confederacy06:04
Lawrence: Immunity appeal is Defendant Trump's most important court day yet07:16
Play All