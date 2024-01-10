IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

‘Trump’s awfulness’ being discounted in 2024, Dem strategist says

03:12

New polling from The Boston Globe shows President Biden leading against former President Trump by 8 points among likely New Hampshire voters. Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Donald Trump’s legal troubles are going to make it difficult for him to win the 2024 presidential election.Jan. 10, 2024

