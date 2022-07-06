‘Traumatizing’: Rep. Schiff condemns threats against Jan. 6th Cmte.

Ahead of the next Jan. 6th Select Cmte. hearing on July 12, Rep. Adam Schiff discusses the threats against its members. Schiff and MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell also discuss the subpoenas Trump allies like Sen. Lindsey Graham received in a Georgia election probe with Schiff adding, “I hope that the actions of our committee and Fulton County have given the Justice Department a real sense of urgency about these matters.”July 6, 2022