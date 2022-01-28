‘This is no accident’: Biden takes credit for soaring economic growth
04:00
Jared Bernstein, one of President Biden’s economic advisors, tells Lawrence O’Donnell that in addition to fast economic growth, unemployment dropped at a record rate in 2021. “Those statistics make the connection between a strong growing economy on the GDP side and with that growth reaching working families through an extremely tight labor market.”Jan. 28, 2022
