IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘This is just the beginning’: Activist says Iran protests are now a revolution

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell torches Speaker McCarthy’s corrupt bargain with George Santos

    02:54

  • Lawrence on Trump's 'blaring pathological lies' about docs probe

    09:25

  • How House Democrats could avert GOP debt ceiling disaster

    04:14

  • Rep. Schiff: McCarthy sees intel. committee 'as his political plaything'

    02:47

  • Lawrence: The Republican Party is the George Santos Party

    11:04

  • Lawrence: Republicans have created a ‘committee to obstruct justice’

    10:15

  • Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate

    06:20

  • Many ‘avenues to pursue’ in potential George Santos prosecution

    04:49

  • Lawrence: This will be the worst Republican House of Representatives in history

    09:32

  • Moss: Biden classified docs case 'has no similarity to what Trump did'

    06:43

  • Scuffle breaks out as McCarthy appears to lose 14th speakership vote

    01:06

  • Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit

    03:37

  • Weissmann: It’s high time to see accountability for January 6th

    02:49

  • Lawrence: Don’t worry about Republicans failing to elect a speaker… yet

    11:42

  • McCarthy after losing speaker vote 11 times: ‘I feel good’

    01:14

  • Lawrence: If elected speaker, McCarthy will have the title but not the power

    11:46

  • Psaki: People saw ‘government working’ at Biden & McConnell event

    06:47

  • New Clerk Cheryl Johnson makes history presiding over U.S. House

    03:29

  • Lawrence: McCarthy will be weakest Speaker we’ve seen if he’s even elected

    11:30

The Last Word

‘This is just the beginning’: Activist says Iran protests are now a revolution

07:06

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the mass protests that have swept through Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini.Jan. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘This is just the beginning’: Activist says Iran protests are now a revolution

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Swalwell torches Speaker McCarthy’s corrupt bargain with George Santos

    02:54

  • Lawrence on Trump's 'blaring pathological lies' about docs probe

    09:25

  • How House Democrats could avert GOP debt ceiling disaster

    04:14

  • Rep. Schiff: McCarthy sees intel. committee 'as his political plaything'

    02:47

  • Lawrence: The Republican Party is the George Santos Party

    11:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All