‘This invasion galvanized Ukrainian society’: Joshua Yaffa on his reporting from Ukraine
07:20
Joshua Yaffa, a contributing writer for the New Yorker, spent two weeks reporting from Ukraine on the Russian invasion. He joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the Ukrainian people’s resolve amid Russian attacks and why the world is dealing with a “different” Vladimir Putin.March 15, 2022
