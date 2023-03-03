IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

'They can't lose this': Sonnenfeld says Fox faces real jeopardy from Dominion suit

07:57

Yale Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld joins MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how Rupert Murdoch, who owns just 39% of Fox, could potentially face “devastating” lawsuits brought by shareholders who have a “duty” to fix Fox’s mismanagement when it knowingly “peddled false information” about the 2020 election.March 3, 2023

Play All