'They can't lose this': Sonnenfeld says Fox faces real jeopardy from Dominion suit

Yale Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld joins MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how Rupert Murdoch, who owns just 39% of Fox, could potentially face “devastating” lawsuits brought by shareholders who have a “duty” to fix Fox’s mismanagement when it knowingly “peddled false information” about the 2020 election.March 3, 2023