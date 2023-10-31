IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

'There's nothing Donald Trump fears more than a trial'

01:15

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart is joined by Legal Analyst Neal Katyal to discuss whether or not the judge in Trump's federal election case could end up moving the trial date up if she finds Trump has violated a gag order in that case.Oct. 31, 2023

