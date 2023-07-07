'There's no there there': Weissmann blasts Trump 'shell game' of docs case excuses

After Donald Trump recently complained at a rally about being charged under the Espionage Act in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell asks Andrew Weissmann, Neal Katyal, and Bradley Moss to explain the Espionage Act of 1917 and dissect the former president’s defenses.July 7, 2023