‘There’s no out-organizing’ voter suppression laws
05:11
Share this -
copied
Black Voters Matter Co-Founder Cliff Albright joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss “dangerous” voter suppression laws in Georgia and across the country, the attacks on election workers due to Donald Trump’s big lie and the need to pass federal voting rights legislation.Dec. 28, 2021
UP NEXT
Pushing Texas voters to the polls
02:43
Texas ID law drives frustration, mobilization
02:43
How redistricting diminishes representation
05:17
Republicans overhaul local election board, look to eliminate six of seven polling stations
01:13
'Our democracy is dysfunctional': Hunger strike activists demand voting rights reforms