The Last Word

‘There’s no out-organizing’ voter suppression laws

05:11

Black Voters Matter Co-Founder Cliff Albright joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss “dangerous” voter suppression laws in Georgia and across the country, the attacks on election workers due to Donald Trump’s big lie and the need to pass federal voting rights legislation.Dec. 28, 2021

