The Last Word

'There is so much fear': BenDeLaCreme condemns GOP's anti-LGBTQ laws

10:55

Award-winning drag queen, writer, and producer, BenDeLaCreme joins MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to discuss new anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee and the long legacy of drag performers pushing for equal rights.March 7, 2023

