    ‘The student voice matters’: AL students protest ‘censored’ Black history program

    Why Trump has more classified document drama to worry about

  • Capehart: Crazy is the new normal for the modern-day GOP

  • House Dems introduce resolution to expel George Santos

  • U.N Amb. on war-torn Ukraine sending rescue workers to Turkey

  • Lawrence: House Republicans spent the day getting crushed by Democrats

  • Lawrence: Chrissy Teigen’s description of Trump was heard in a House hearing today

  • NYT's Jamelle Bouie: ’American democracy isn't very democratic’

  • Rep. Connolly: Biden 'clever' to box in GOP on entitlements during SOTU

  • Anti-Semitic flyers target Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods

  • Lawrence: GOP's debt limit threat is biggest danger to America right now

  • 'We can finish the job': White House previews Biden State of the Union

  • 'It must stop!': TN Dems blast GOP Gov. for blocking federal HIV funds

  • Rep. Dingell on guns: Forefathers could never believe the danger we live in

  • Velshi: GOP debt limit threats could derail historic economic recovery

  • Lawrence: McCarthy votes to 'defund the police' as Democrats push for police reform

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin’s Ukraine war comparison is disgusting

  • Sen. Whitehouse: ‘Pressure is mounting’ for SCOTUS ethics code

  • Exclusive: Ron Klain takes Lawrence through his West Wing office

  • Exclusive: Ron Klain on ‘remarkable’ achievements of Biden admin.

The Last Word

‘The student voice matters’: AL students protest ‘censored’ Black history program

Alabama high school senior Jamiyah Brown organized a walkout in protest after allegedly being told to omit important historical events, including slavery and the Civil Rights movement, from her school’s Black History Month program. Jamiyah Brown and Tuscaloosa NAACP President Lisa Young join MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart.Feb. 11, 2023

