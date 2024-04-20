IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks Defendant Trump
April 20, 202407:43

The Last Word

‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks Defendant Trump

07:43

Jennifer Rubin and Michael Beschloss join MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to assess Donald Trump’s behavior during the first week of his criminal trial and how Trump’s attempt to campaign from inside the courtroom, where he has to abide by the rules as a criminal defendant, is failing when contrasted with Biden talking to voters about issues on the campaign trail.April 20, 2024

